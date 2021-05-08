Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $107.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.