Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

