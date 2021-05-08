Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTWRF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

VTWRF opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

