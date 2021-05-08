VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.