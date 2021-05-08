VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VECT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

