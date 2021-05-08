Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

