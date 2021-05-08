Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

VECO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

