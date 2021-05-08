Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,713,924 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market cap of £63.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.80.

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

