Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

VTR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ventas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.