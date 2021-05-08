Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

