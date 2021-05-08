VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

