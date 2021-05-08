Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.88 and traded as high as C$9.66. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 1,430,862 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

