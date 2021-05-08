VestChain Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. VestChain has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $69,211.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

