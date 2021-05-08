Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $575.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 575 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 479566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.25 ($6.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

