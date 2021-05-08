Victoria (LON:VCP) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCP opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 882.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 699.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,060.53 ($13.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

