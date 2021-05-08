VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.65 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $58.65 million and $2.24 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.