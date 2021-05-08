ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

