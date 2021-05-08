ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.