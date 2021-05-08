ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. The firm has a market cap of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

