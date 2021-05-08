Vigilare Wealth Management Has $209,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,740,000.

SLYG opened at $87.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

