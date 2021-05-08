Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $317,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $558,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $19,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.11 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

