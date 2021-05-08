Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

