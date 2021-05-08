Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 1,132 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $143.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.