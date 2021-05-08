Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

