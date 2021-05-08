Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $672.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

