Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 526,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,376. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

