Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.6% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

