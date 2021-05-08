Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. Visa has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

