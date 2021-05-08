VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. VNUE shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,282,315 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

VNUE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

