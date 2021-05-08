Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 141.82 ($1.85). 34,163,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,594,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.98. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

