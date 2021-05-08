Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

