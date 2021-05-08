Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €296.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €296.00 ($348.24) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day moving average of €174.67.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.