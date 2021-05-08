Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

VOR stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.