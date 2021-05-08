Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vroom by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 in the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

