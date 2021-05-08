W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 2,085,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,663. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

