Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

