Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $107.00. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 6,816 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

