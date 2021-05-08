Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $101.47. 131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

