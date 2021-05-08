Wanchain Reaches One Day Volume of $25.37 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $332.84 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00066371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00316678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

