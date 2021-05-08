WandX (WAND) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, WandX has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $437,241.25 and $604.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

