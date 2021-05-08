Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €190.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €147.80 ($173.88) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €76.70 ($90.24) and a 52 week high of €154.00 ($181.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.13 million and a P/E ratio of 39.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.94.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

