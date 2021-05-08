Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

HCC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 1,094,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,894. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

