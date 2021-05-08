Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.