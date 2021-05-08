Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.