Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

