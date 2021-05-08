Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $315.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

