Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.85-10.05 EPS.

WAT traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $315.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.