Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $300.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

