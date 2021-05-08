Waves Community Token Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $29.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00252702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 411.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.12 or 0.01141461 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.40 or 0.00741058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,738.26 or 1.00202934 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars.

