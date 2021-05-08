Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,203 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.69. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

